Walz gives retailers more space while extending stay-at-home

Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s stay-at-home order for another two weeks, to May 18, while loosening some restrictions on retailers to allow them to reopen for curbside pickup and deliveries starting Monday.

He says the change should allow up to 30,000 Minnesotans return to work safely.

Those businesses must develop and post their plans to reopen safely, outfit workers with masks and protective equipment, use online payments as much as possible and maintain social distancing.

But bars, restaurants and other public accommodations must remain closed except for takeout and delivery.

Republicans are still urging faster action to aid businesses.