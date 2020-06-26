Walz approves $841M in federal COVID aid to cities, counties

Gov. Tim Walz has approved plans to distribute $841 million in federal coronavirus aid to cities and counties across Minnesota.

He also approved $12 million for food banks and food shelves that have seen a surge in demand.

The money comes from the $2.1 billion that Minnesota received under a sweeping federal economic rescue law known as the CARES Act.

The state will distribute the $841 million to local governments starting next week according to a set of formulas that lawmakers agreed to during last week’s special session, under a deal that later fell apart. Walz followed the original agreement.