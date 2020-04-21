Walz: Trump call went well; reopening pork plant is priority

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Gov. Tim Walz concurs with President Donald Trump’s assertion that they had a “very nice call” about the state’s response to COVID-19.

Walz says they spoke Saturday night, the day after Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” in support of a demonstration outside Walz's official residence against the governor's stay-at-home order.

Walz says they had a “very good” conversation for close to 10 minutes about personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.

The governor also says the state is working to help JBS USA safely reopen a big pork processing plant in Worthington where at least 33 workers have tested positive.

 