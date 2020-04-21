Walz: Trump call went well; reopening pork plant is priority

Gov. Tim Walz concurs with President Donald Trump’s assertion that they had a “very nice call” about the state’s response to COVID-19.

Walz says they spoke Saturday night, the day after Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” in support of a demonstration outside Walz's official residence against the governor's stay-at-home order.

Walz says they had a “very good” conversation for close to 10 minutes about personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.

The governor also says the state is working to help JBS USA safely reopen a big pork processing plant in Worthington where at least 33 workers have tested positive.

