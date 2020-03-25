Walz: Social distancing helping; lawmakers to meet Thursday

Gov. Tim Walz says early indications are that Minnesotans are practicing social distancing well enough that they may be helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Walz said on a conference call with reporters that he's still waiting for more data on when the number of cases will peak in Minnesota and when intensive care beds will reach capacity before he decides on sheltering in place.

Minnesota's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 262 on Tuesday, an increase of 27 from Monday.

Meanwhile, legislators will reconvene Thursday to pass legislation to bolster the state's response.