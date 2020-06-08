Walsh County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing daughter

A Walsh County man who was convicted of killing his daughter will spend 10 years in prison.

Steven Aune, 67, of Adams was found guilty by a jury in January of manslaughter, according to court records.

The maximum he could’ve spent behind bars on that charge was 10 years, and on Thursday, he received a prison sentence for that duration.

Last year in May, Aune was arrested for murder after he shot his daughter 36-year-old Stephanie Aune with a rifle after an argument.

His attorney argued that the shooting was an accident.