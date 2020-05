Retail giant Walmart will once again provide bonuses to employees working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Tuesday it will hand out $300 bonuses for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time hourly workers. The payouts will total more than $390 million.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner, said.