Wall Street heading for first 3-day losing streak in months

Stocks are continuing to fall on Wall Street Thursday, as investors rethink earlier hopes for a relatively quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 was down 1.2% after the first 15 minutes of trading, following similar losses in Asia and even sharper drops in Europe.

Treasury yields also fell in a sign of increased pessimism.

Wall Street is pulling back on earlier bets that the reopening of economies around the world can lead to a quick bounce back from the current, severe recession.

Another possible flare-up in tensions between the world’s largest economies is also hitting markets.