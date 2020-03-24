Walgreens to hire 9,500; gives bonuses to employees

(CNN) - Walgreens says it is looking to hire more than 9,500 workers.

The company reported they are looking to hire full-time, part-time and temporary workers. Positions they need to fill include customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

The boost in hiring comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Walgreens says it plans to fill part of its wanted workforce by hiring furloughed workers from hotel chains.

The company also announced their hourly employees will be receiving bonuses. Full-time employees will receive a $300 bonus while part-time employees will get $150.

