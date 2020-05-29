Wahpeton woman was friends with MN man killed by police officer

Videos out of Minneapolis have captured scenes of a police precinct burning down, a Target store being looted and rioting across the city.

What sparked this was the death of George Floyd by a former police who was charged with murder.

Vanessa Weber is from Wahpeton, North Dakota and currently lives in Minneapolis.

“He was funny. He was a positive guy,” Weber said.

Weber said she was close friends with Floyd having met him more than a year ago.

“Not everyone. I'm not going to say everyone. But, we still don't visualize black men as human beings in this country,” Weber said.

At first when the death occurred on Monday night, Weber said she didn’t know it was Floyd. She saw the video of his killing, which has since gone viral. Authorities eventually identified him. .

“I was devastated to see a friend of mine take his last breath that way. No one deserves to die like that,” Weber said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, DFL, on Friday called for calm and peace.

“It's time for us to clean our streets. It's time for us to execute today in a way that shows respect and dignity to communities,” Walz said.

Weber said the pockets of recent violence make her fearful.

“I'm happy about protesting. I think that's what we need. That's definitely what we need in this country. But I'm a little saddened that it's become a little more violent. It's turned into rioting. I know that's not what he would've wanted,” Weber said.

The rioting, according to Weber, shouldn’t make people lose sight of Floyd’s death.