WWII veteran thanks roofers for saving him from icy river

A World War II veteran is thanking two roofers who saved him after he fell into the icy Missouri River.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 96-year-old James Campagna was ice-fishing on the river north of Bismarck on Feb. 28 when the four-inch thick ice broke.

He spent 45 minutes in the water before two roofers working nearby, Robert Brendel and David Teal, heard his cries for help.

Brendel ran out on the ice and pulled Campagna out of the water.

He and Teal warmed Campagna up in their truck. He was later taken to a hospital by ambulance.