WFPS Response to Alleged COVID-19 Case in District

West Fargo Public Schools released a statement Tuesday evening after unconfirmed reports circulated on social media that a confirmed case of COVID-19 from Cass County was a teacher in the district.

West Fargo Public Schools Public Relations Coordinator Heather Leas released a statement saying:

"We have been informed by the ND Department of Health that any confirmed cases of COVID-19 affecting staff or students would be communicated to the district. At this time, we have not received any notifications from the ND Department of Health or our employees that would indicate that we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district."