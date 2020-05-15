WFPS announces attendance at graduation ceremonies will be limited

West Fargo Public Schools has announced they will limit who can attend graduation ceremonies to just graduates and select staff.

In a letter sent to families and staff Friday, the district said it consulted with Essentia Health, Fargo Cass Public Health, other districts in the metro, and local government before coming to the decision.

All three high schools will have outdoor ceremonies later this month.

The district says it is working with a company to livestream the ceremonies.

The district also provided an inclement weather plan which would move ceremonies indoors.

The forecast will be reviewed for West Fargo and Sheyenne High School ceremonies on Monday, May 25 for the May 31 planned ceremony. If the forecast is not good there ceremonies will move to May 30 at the same time and locations.

Community High School's ceremony would be moved indoors for inclement weather on May 28.

Below is the letter the district sent to staff and families:

Last Friday, West Fargo Public Schools excitedly announced our intention to host in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. At that time, we had asked for your patience so we could continue digging into the guidance from the Department of Public Instruction and connecting with our community partners to ensure that what we were planning is a safe way to recognize this milestone for seniors.

After consultation with Essentia Health, Fargo Cass Public Health, other districts in the metro, and local government, the decision has been made to limit these in-person opportunities to students and select staff only for all three high schools in the district (Community, Sheyenne, and West Fargo).

This decision was not an easy one to come to, but we are confident that it is the right one for our community at this time. Districts hold graduation ceremonies as a way to recognize the students’ completion of 13 years of school and we believe now more than ever that they deserve a chance to wear their cap and gown, hear the speeches and musical selections, receive their diploma, and see their classmates and teachers one more time. What we are planning will provide our students with these opportunities, even though many things will be different than what we’ve traditionally seen at graduation.

Wanting to ensure the safety of all participants to the greatest extent possible while giving seniors a chance to experience graduation with their peers, the difficult decision was made to exclude additional guests. There were many factors that went into this decision, including:

Official recommendation from the medical professionals at Essentia Health

- Current trends of case data in Cass County

- Logistics of ensuring social distancing, masking, and screening were conducted efficiently and effectively for 1,000+ individuals

- Restrictions on seating, restrooms, and other pieces that would have impacted the comfort of attendees, especially students, the focus of the event

- Sheer size of the event; they would be the two largest events to occur in the state since mid-March

If the weather did not cooperate, events would have been moved inside, which would have automatically prohibited visitors attending due to facility size constraints

If an outbreak of COVID-19 occurs in our area prior to our events, the State Health Officer, in consultation with the Governor, has reserved the right to suspend any in-person portion of the event to protect public health and safety.

While we know that it isn’t the same, the district is engaging the services of a professional production company to livestream the ceremonies; specific details on accessing the livestream will be available the week prior to graduation. We have also contracted with Scherling Photography to provide a digital download to each family for the official photo of their child receiving their diploma. Other candid shots from graduation day will be available from Scherling for purchase; photos taken by district staff will be made available free of charge.

With the teams we have in place, we are confident of our abilities to plan and carryout a safe, memorable experience for our senior students. We are looking forward to seeing the Class of 2020 very soon!

Ceremony Information

Community High School > May 28 @ 5:30 PM @ WFHS Football Field

West Fargo High School > May 31 @ 1:00 PM @ WFHS Football Field

Sheyenne High School > May 31 @ 4:00 PM @ SHS Football Field

