WFPS, Essentia Health making sure 2020 class has special in-person graduation

West Fargo Public Schools and Essentia Health are partnering to make sure the Class of 2020 has a special in-person graduation.

Community High School's ceremony will be on May 28th on the soccer field at 5:30 p.m. Officials say North Dakota weather can be unpredictable, and the graduation will be moved inside depending on the weather.

Sheyenne High School and West Fargo High School's ceremonies will take place on May 31st on the football fields.

Sheyenne High School's will start at 4:00 p.m., and West Fargo's will be at 1 p.m. The school district says they will move the graduation's to May 30th, depending on the weather.

Officials say wearing masks and keeping a six-foot distance will be required.