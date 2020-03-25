WF school district waiting for state approval on distance learning plan

West Fargo school educators are waiting for state approval to launch their onlilne plan to jump start the learning process again for students.

School Superintendent Beth Slette took to Facebook, along with school leaders, to explain what it will mean for teachers, students and parents.

They hope to hear from the state Thursday or Friday. As proposed, school would fire up on April 1st.

West Fargo and all other districts have been closed since March 19th, when Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order because of coronavirus concerns. Leaders were told to come up with a distance learning plan to continue the process.

For West Fargo parents, who want to see presentation, its on the district's website currently. A written explanation is expected on the website soon.