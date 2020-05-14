WF long-term care facility called out by Gov. for refusing free tests, says it didn't refuse testing

North Dakota’s governor is continuing to stress the need for more testing at long-term facilities where COVID-19 seems to be most destructive.

Yet, one facility in North Dakota has refused the free testing offered by the state. It’s located in West Fargo.

“We know we have challenges in long-term care, as the nation does,” Governor Doug Burgum, R-ND, said in a media briefing on Thursday.

Burgum called out the facility, not by name, on Monday for refusing free tests from the department of health.

In emails to Valley News Live, state health officials said New Perspective Senior Living in West Fargo refused testing twice.

Burgum said that 50 long-term care facilities in the state have at least one person who tested positive.

New Perspective refused to make anyone available for an on-camera interview. When we sent the company an email seeking answers, another company acting as a spokesman sent us a statement.

It stated that the company didn’t refuse testing for residents, tenants, and staff who wished to be tested

Moreover, New Perspective said it was working with the North Dakota Department of Health on facility-wide testing and has requested more information.

Yet, New Perspective declined to answer questions as to why it refused testing, as the health department says, and it didn’t respond to subsequent calls seeking comments.

New Perspective is headquartered in Minnesota with several facilities across the upper Midwest.

Nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Cass County has the highest totals of long-term care facilities with the infectious disease as Villa Maria and Rosewood on Broadway lead the state.

We reached out again to the North Dakota Department of Health to inquire if New Perspective in West Fargo had scheduled a date for testing after twice refusing, but we haven't received a response.