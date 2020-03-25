WF and Fargo school districts hope be educating again April 1st

West Fargo and Fargo educators are waiting for state approval to launch their online plans to restart the learning process for students.

District leaders say they expect to hear from the state Thursday or Friday.

As proposed, school in both districts would fire up on April 1st.

All districts have been closed since March 19th, when Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order because of coronavirus concerns.

For parents and students, who want to see what's expected, explanations have been placed on the school district's website.