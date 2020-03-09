WDAY reporter faces domestic assault charge

WDAY News reporter Matt Henson is facing a misdemeanour charge of domestic assault.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Sunday, March 8 after an incident at his Moorhead home.

Citing court papers, Henson is accused of grabbing

a woman's wrist to get a phone.

Henson is charged with fifth-degree domestic assault, and made an appearance in Clay County court Monday. He pleaded not guilty. A no-contact order with the alleged victim was put in place, and Henson was released with conditions on his own recognizance.

Henson is expected to next appear in court on April 1.