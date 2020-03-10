Sandbag Central: Volunteers needed for flood flight

Tuesday was a heavy arm and leg day for the City of Fargo and Cass County as they prepare for this year's potential major flood.

Officials say 200 people are needed to help run Sandbag Central efficiently. Right now, volunteers are most needed in the early mornings and evenings from 2-7 p.m.

"Well, this year we're going to have a major flood we know we're going to be over 30 feet and we're going to be 35-36," said Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Sandbag Central is open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, March 10.

Operations will continue until the 400,000 sandbag goal is reached. It's located at 2301 8th Avenue North in Fargo.

Volunteers are encouraged to visit FargoND.gov/FloodVolunteers for open volunteer times. When you're reading to help, call the Fargo Sandbag Central Hotline at 701-476-4000. Groups of 15 or more can call 701-476-4141.