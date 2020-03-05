Volunteers needed to fill 400,000 sandbags in Fargo

Volunteers are needed to help fill 400,000 sandbags at Sandbag Central with the city of Fargo and Cass County.

At least 200 people are needed to help run Sandbag Central efficiently, the city said. Right now, volunteers are most needed in the early mornings and evenings.

“While we have made tremendous strides in our permanent flood protection efforts, this is a serious flood forecast and we’re meeting it with a serious response," Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said. "Our soils are saturated to levels like we’ve never seen before and we need to be prepared. It is critically important for everyone to know that we need the public’s assistance next week to fill these bags; we cannot be complacent.”

Sandbag Central is open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. STARTING Tues. March 10. Operations will continue until the 400,000 sandbag goal is reached. It's located at 2301 8th Avenue North in Fargo.

Volunteers are encouraged to visit FargoND.gov/FloodVolunteers for open volunteer times. When you're reading to help, call the Fargo Sandbag Central Hotline at 701-476-4000. Groups of 15 or more can call 701-476-4141.