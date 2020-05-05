Visitors to Cass County Courthouse, Annex required to wear masks

A new policy is in place requiring anyone visiting the Cass County Courthouse or Annex building to wear a mask.

If you don’t have one, the county will provide a disposable paper mask that is expected to be “worn during their stay in the courthouse/annex building,” according to a Facebook post on the county's page.

Access to county buildings still be by appointment only.

Below is the county’s policy.

======================================================

- Cloth and disposable paper masks are acceptable for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

- Types of cloth masks: Cass County will provide cloth masks to employees (available through the Administration Office). Employees may also wear their own purchased or home-made cloth mask. As per the CDC, cloth masks should: fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric; allow for breathing without restriction; be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

- Disposable masks will be provided to all County visitors at the Security Desks at the entrances to the Courthouse and Annex Building.

- Visitors shall wear the masks provided throughout their stay in the Courthouse/Annex buildings (unless they indicate they are unable to wear a mask).*

- Employees shall wear masks in the Courthouse and Annex Building in the following situations: Anytime they are meeting with a member of the public. Anytime they are within six feet of another individual for 10 minutes or more.

- This policy will remain in place until rescinded or amended.

*This policy has been reviewed by Fargo Cass Public Health. County employees are to use judgement in enforcement if someone cannot wear a mask due to various reasons.

