Visitation guidelines being crafted for ND long term care facilities

Efforts are underway in North Dakota to come up with visitation guidelines for long term care facilities. Visitation has been cut off between residents and their family and friends because of the pandemic.

A committee today (Monday) reviewed a policy on visitation that was crafted collectively by the North Dakota Department of Human Services. Chairman Christopher Larson tells Valley News Live that the North Dakota Department of Health will be asked for its input. Its hoped that any revisions could be considered by the committee a week from Friday. They would be passed on the the Governor for his consideration.