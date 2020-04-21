Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration and congressional leaders insist a final deal is in reach on an aid package for small businesses that could exceed $450 billion.
But both sides have been struggling for days to push an agreement across the finish line.
As small businesses suffer from a coronavirus-impaired economy, President Donald Trump says he hopes to see a Senate vote on Tuesday.
Most of the funding would go to replenish a payroll loan program that’s out of money.
Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus.