Virtual learning: How to help your student transition

Fargo North Mathematics Teacher, Mrs. Sarah Volk, shares her advice on how parents can help make the transition to virtual learning smoother as we all adjust to this new style of learning.

Allowing open communication with your student and having daily discussion on what they are learning in class can help keep them on top of course work.

Recreating a classroom environment can help students focus. This can be a quiet area with limited distractions, like their cell phones.

However, allowing your student to have "brain breaks" throughout the days can allow them to recharge and refocus.

Mrs. Volk also mentions that teachers are reachable by email if parents feel like their student is struggling with this new style of learning or having a hard time understanding the course work.