Victim in Perham murder stabbed and shot 16 times, court documents say

Court documents filed today are giving new details on a grisly murder in Perham, Minn. late Monday night.

40-year-old Derek Sweere has now officially been charged with second degree murder, as well as felony possession of a firearm.

Documents say Perham Police were called to the 600 block of 1st Ave. S. just after 10 p.m. Monday night for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, Sweere told officers he was bit in the arm by his roommate, Brandon Snyder, and said Snyder was dead inside the home.

Sweere told officers he killed Snyder, but did so in self-defense. Court documents say Sweere admitted to stabbing and shooting Snyder fifteen times. Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sweere was later taken to the Perham Police Department for questioning. Sweere stated he had a few beers and some brandy that night, but he was not intoxicated. Sweere also denied using any drugs

including prescriptions. He told officers he had been prescribed medications, but had decided to go off them about three months ago.

When asked to explain what happened, Sweere said he noticed a .22 caliber gun missing from his bedroom. Documents say Sweere later caught Snyder holding his gun as he was going into the basement.

When Sweere confronted Snyder, he said Snyder would not give the gun back and the two started fighting.

Court documents say Snyder was saying, 'You’re my friend, you’re my friend, I’m going to kill you.”

Sweere told officers he had his legs wrapped around Snyder so he could not get off of him. Sweere says he then grabbed a folding knife and stabbed Snyder in both eyes. Despite Snyder no longer fighting back, Sweere stated he went to get his gun and shot Snyder fifteen times. Sweere then retrieved a 270-caliber rifle from his bedroom and shot Snyder one more time.

Court documents say Sweere then turned all the lights in the house on, opened the blinds, cleaned up the kitchen of clutter, Googled the Perham Police Department and called the police.

When asked more about why he confronted Snyder, Sweere said Snyder got defensive but could not explain

how.

Officer also spoke with Snyder’s mother who stated she received text messages from Snyder that he feared Sweere and wanted to leave the residence. Snyder had contacted his mom to come get him right before the incident.

If convicted, Sweere faces up to 55 years in prison.