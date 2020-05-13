40 year old woman identified in crash that ended with car partially submerged

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim in a deadly rollover crash.

40-year-old Nicole Bratland of Starbuck, MN was killed.

Troopers say she was driving a Ford Fusion on Highway 46 on SUnday morning and ran off the road into the north ditch.

The vehicle struck an approach and entered the north ditch causing it to overturn.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the north ditch partially

submerged in water.

The crash is still under investigation.