Veterans express what Memorial Day means to them

American flags filled cemeteries across the Fargo area, one standing for each man and woman who served but is no longer here.

This Memorial Day, people took time to remember those who have fallen.

“There are two people that kind of stick out,” said Gary Himmerich, Fargo AMVETS Post 7 Commander. “Lyle Johannes and my brother Freddie. They both severed in Vietnam and both of them are gone, and it’s a good day to remember them.”

For some, they fought alongside these men and women that didn’t make it home.

It’s a day to tell their story and remember who they were.

“I am proud of what they did and I am proud that we are here today,” Himmerich said. “They deserve the respect and recognition for what they did for all of us.”

They say its an honor to be living in the nation that exists because of those that came before them.

“To pay tribute to them for what they have done for our country, for our freedom, and for me,” Wayne Krueger, a veteran who served from 1980-1986.

These veterans say they spend every year visiting the gravesites of fallen heroes who had the bravery and courage to give their all for the country and the people living in it.

