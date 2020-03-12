Veterans Honor Flight helps fight the flood at Sandbag Central

Many volunteers, including the Veterans Honor Flight, were prepping sandbags Thursday.

They were at Sandbag Central this morning, Putting in work to stop the spring flood.

Fargo and Cass County have now changed their metro flood plans after a new report by the National Weather Service.

The city and county will need 225,000 sandbags instead of the 400,000 they originally thought.

"Some guy said 'hey, let's take our turn down at Sandbag Central, so here we are," said Ron Freed with the Veterans Honor Flight. "It's a good day we got club members from 762; we got the staff, the manager, patrons, everybody down here giving back."

Volunteers are encouraged to visit fargond.Gov/floodvolunteers for open volunteer times. When you're reading to help, call the Fargo Sandbag Central hotline at 701-476-4000. Groups of 15 or more can call 701-476-4141.