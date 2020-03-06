Vatican confirms 1st virus case as pope recovers from cold

VATICAN CITY (AP) A Vatican spokesman has confirmed the walled city-state's first case of the new coronavirus.
Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that a health clinic used by Vatican employees and their families has been closed for sanitizing.
A Vatican official was put into a protective quarantine after a priest from France's Catholic church in Rome tested positive for the virus.
The Vatican Apostolic Library says it plans to stay closed next week as a precaution. Francis has been under the weather for over a week.
The Vatican has said it's nothing more than a cold.
The 83-year-old lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness when he was a young man.