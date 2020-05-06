Vanessa Bryant discovers card Kobe wrote her before death

Vanessa Bryant said she recently discovered a card that her late husband Kobe had written for her before his death earlier this year.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi," Vanessa wrote on Instagram Monday. "The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover."

Bryant, whose 38th birthday was Tuesday, said she decided to wait until the milestone to open "one more letter" from her late husband, who, along with her daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January.

"It gave me something to look forward to today," Vanessa wrote, alongside a picture of the card's envelope.

Last month, Bryant posted a tribute to Vanessa on Instagram, commemorating what would have been their 19th wedding anniversary. The couple met in 1999 during a music video shoot and had their first date at Disneyland when Kobe was 20 and Vanessa was 17. They got married in April 2001 and had four daughters together: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri, 10 months, and Gianna, who would have celebrated her 14th birthday on May 1.

"Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus," Vanessa wrote. "Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."