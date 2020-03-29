Valley weighs in: 'What are you looking forward to after the pandemic?'

Routines--we all have them.

Lately mine has looked a little different.

I miss my coworkers and I hate keeping my distance.

I have so much I’m looking forward to. Like coming to the station every day and getting to shake people's hands.

It made me wonder if people in the Valley were missing the little things, as well.

"Boy, I tell you, it’s reconnecting with family and friends," Andy Mack says.

Mack and his wife made the trip down from Buxton to Fargo to help one of their kids move.

They say being around family and friends is something that means a lot to them.

It's the first time they've been able to for a while.

“I’m looking forward to seeing friends and not having to do things remotely,” Brady Pranberg says.

Pranberg and his wife were taking a morning walk, something they've picked up since the pandemic.

They say they're also looking forward to rescheduling a trip to Jamaica.

"Just being able to go to a restaurant," Ben Kugler says.

Kugler and his wife were also circling the block.They say they don't consider themselves to be "social butterflies," but they realize now how much they miss getting out.

It's the little things we take for granted that seem to mean the most.

When we take a minutes, we realize, we have so much to look forward to when we get through this together.