This is the first positive COVID-19 case in Washington County. (CDC)
Published: Mar. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
VNL National Covid-19 Tracker

315 new cases of Covid and 10 more deaths in MN

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 315 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths today.

47 more COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
Of the new cases, 26 of them are in Cass County, nine are in Burleigh county, two are in Grand Forks County.

Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holds briefing

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.

498 new cases with 5 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT
The state of Minnesota is reporting 498 new COVID-19 cases, bringing active cases to 3,361.

29 new cases of Covid-19 reported in North Dakota

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 253.

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday — eclipsing the mark set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April — in a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.

365 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT
Nine new deaths are also reporting, bringing the death toll to 1,406. Of those deaths, 1,107 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

32 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
Seven of the new cases are in Cass County and another seven new cases are in Grand Forks County.

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
304 new cases are reported in the state, bringing the active cases to 2,659.

3:30PM Webstream: Gov. Burgum COVID-19 press briefing

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
– Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. He will be joined by Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and Director of the Department of Emergency Services.

245 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
Nine new deaths are reported from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,393. Of those deaths, 1,101 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.