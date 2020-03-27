VNL National Covid-19 Tracker

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday — eclipsing the mark set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April — in a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.
– Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. He will be joined by Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and Director of the Department of Emergency Services.