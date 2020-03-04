Valley City man would get high on meth and look at child porn, court documents say

A Valley City man is facing several charges after investigators say they found child pornography on his computer.

40-year-old Justin Hatcher is charged with 11 counts of felony possession of certain materials prohibited.

Court documents say during a search, officers found numerous images of young nude children. When asked about the images, Hatcher told officers he would use meth and search for child porn, and said it became an obsession.

Hatcher admitted to saving around 100 images of child porn.

Court documents filed today say officers found 27 images on Hatcher's devices. They say most of the pictures were of young children between the ages of 5 and 16.