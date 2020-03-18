Valley City announces they will close public schools

Valley City Public Schools has made the decision this evening to cancel school for the week of March 23rd-March 27th due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the state of North Dakota. Any decisions beyond the week of March 23rd-27th will be made at a later date and shared with our community.

We believe that it is our responsibility as school and community leaders to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, staff, and community.

During these unprecedented times in our country, we cannot wait for the decisions of others that may adversely affect our students and citizens in Valley City. Throughout this pandemic, we have been in constant communication with our local health officials and they support this decision 100%. We know that a decision by the Governor of North Dakota is likely to happen on Thursday afternoon or Friday. We have been planning and preparing for this possible event for the past two weeks and we owe it to our stakeholders to inform them as early as possible.

We believe that this was an essential decision to need to be made this evening. Valley City Public Schools will continue with our plans for our "Resource Blitz" tomorrow and specific information regarding this has been shared with your emails and is located on our social media pages.

If you have any questions regarding this event, or this important decision, or any other related services we are providing in our District with regard to the COVID-19 District Plan, please contact us at the district office 701.845.0483.

