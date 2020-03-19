Valley City State University student tested for COVID-19; results pending

A Valley City State University student was tested for the possibility of COVID-19 illness at CHI Mercy Health in Valley City on March 18th.

Test results are still pending from the North Dakota Department of Health and the student is quarantined in secure isolation on the VCSU campus per NDDOH and Center for Disease Control guidelines.

VCSU President Alan LaFave said, “we’re concerned about the health of the student being tested, and we are following all necessary protocols to protect the well-being of all of our students, faculty, staff, and their families, along with the Valley City community.”

LaFave talked about the precautionary lab test administered to a student who wasn’t feeling well and the procedures his staff are taking on the campus since this report.

Currently, most students are away from campus on spring break, which runs through Sunday, March 22. From Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3, 2020, classes will not be held on campus. The university plans to deliver courses online during this time. The VCSU Emergency Management Team is meeting daily and in constant communication as it strategically guides the university through the health crisis.