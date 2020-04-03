Valley City Public Schools to host community drive-in movie

The community has been formally invited by Valley City Public Schools to join the Hi-Liners for a social distancing approved drive-in movie.

It's taking place Saturday, April 4 in the parking lot next to the Winter Show on Winter Show Road in Valley City.

"With so much worry and uncertainty floating around it can be easy to absorb other people’s fears and concerns without realizing it. We would like to provide our families and community members with something to look forward to during this crisis," said Sheila Kriewald from the South East Education Cooperative.

"We have been working closely with counselors, local and state health professionals to make certain that this an opportunity for our community to rally and keep emotional spirits up while remaining safe within the CDC guidelines."

This is a free event for children and students in Valley City.

Mobile Productions from Fargo will be bringing in LED screens to show:

2:00 - Moana

5:00 - Aladdin

8:00 - Spiderman: Far From Home

"We want this community event to be fun for all and we respectfully ask that all follow these [social distancing] guidelines for the continued safety of all of our volunteers and attendees," said Kriewald.