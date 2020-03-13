Vacationers worry about traveling back home in the midst of COVID-19

Warm temps, sunshine and cool waves are a winning combination this time of year. For those of us in the upper Midwest, we are tired of winter and want the snow to go away.

Valley News Teams Mike Morken found out during his getaway in Jamaica, staying healthy is a much larger issue during this years trip.

7 mile beach near Negril, Jamaica is known to be one of the most beautiful places in the world to visit. For vacationers escaping the winter woes, there is a lingering question, what is happening with Coronavirus today?

Bob Roppel and his wife Carla from Erskin, MN have been coming to Negril for some 20 years now. They worry and are preparing that the return home might include a precautionary quarantine.

Carla says she and her husband packed a little bit of extra meds in case there is a quarantine, but admits they probably should have packed more.

Dennis Klein, originally from Rolla North Dakota, who made the trip along with his wife, have lived in the Seattle area for 37 years. From the time they left the west coast for Jamaica, there has been an underlying worry about how bad the situation would get back home.

"I have to travel through JFK and Sea-Tac and through two airports when we do get home. Western Washington is in the middle of this and if I do get sick, I might not have a hospital bed," Dennis said.

Once Dennis and his wife returns home to Washington, it will include a 2 week stay at home period, fueled in part by his concern and his company's precautionary policy to protect coworkers.