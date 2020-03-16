VNL wants to celebrate student-athletes

Valley News Live Sports team is tr

In the wake of all the cancellations this winter and spring, the Valley News Live sports team has decided to follow the lead of Scott Van Pelt with ESPN.

He started the hashtag #SeniorNight on Friday in order to celebrate student-athletes who may have played their last games without even realizing it.

Here in Valley News Live we also hope to recognize as many local athletes as possible, for as long as we can.

We invite you to share a photo or a video of your young athlete that won't get the chance to finish their season and we'll share those here on our channel.

Email submission to sports@valleynewslive.com and let's celebrate their years of dedication with a digital senior night.