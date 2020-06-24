VNL report sparks ND Attorney General to file lawsuit against Fargo furniture business

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office is seeking to bar a Fargo business owner from doing work in the state after a series of Whistleblower stories.

Valley News Live spoke to several people in January who complained that they were scammed out of their money and antique items from Woodchuck Furniture Restoration in Fargo, which suddenly closed.

The stories led to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filing a civil suit on June 19 in Cass County against Nathanial Warren, according to court records.

Warren is listed as the owner of Woodchuck in the lawsuit.

Stenehjem is accusing Warren of consumer fraud related to eight different people in North Dakota and Minnesota who paid for work but never got their furniture back.

One individual was reportedly being charged more than what was originally agreed to in the contract.

Three of the people mentioned in the civil suit were profiled in Valley News Live’s Whistleblower reports.

The attorney general is looking to bar Warren from ever doing business in North Dakota, pay restitution to victims, and pay all the state’s legal and court fees.

Warren stands accused by the state of soliciting and accepting advance payments and then failing to perform the work; converting consumer’s property; and making untrue, deceptive, and misleading representation or engaging in deceptive acts or practices.