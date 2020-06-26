VNL Investigates: Recent incidents in Fargo area highlight impacts of social media trolling

The debate continues on whether social media is a positive or a negative on our society.

Some people use it as a way to share ideas, connect with family and friends, and debate news of the day. Others, harass and bully people with racist, obscene, or even threatening language.

A West Fargo police officer was recently on the receiving end of threats.

“You can't harass anybody whether it's a police officer or a citizen,” Interim West Fargo Police Chief Jerry Boyer said. “You just can't randomly start harassing somebody. That's a crime.”

Boyer said often people on social media are quick to judge.

On June 6, a short video circulated on Facebook of his officers dealing with a citizen. Without context of what led to the arrest, people began bashing police online.

“People were taking things and twisting it into second amendment issues and other things. That just wasn't the case,” Boyer said.

According to Boyer, the phone number and home address of an officer who wasn’t at the scene was shared online.

“That officer who was misidentified did receive threatening text messages and it wasn't warranted. Officers receive threats very often in the course of their work,” Boyer said.

Robert Mejia is an assistant communications professor at North Dakota State University, and he said social media companies aren’t transparent about their speech policies.

“If companies aren't careful with how they enable or regulate speech online, then there's always the concern that the government will start to look into these spaces,” Mejia said.

Freedom of speech also doesn’t apply to these companies.

“First amendment arguments don't work on online platforms because these are private spaces,” Mejia said.

Organizers of the recent Fargo rallies have also been subjected to hateful and racist comments.

“I know of genuine people that are accepting of us here. But, when you go online and you see that kind of stuff, it makes you question how accepted we really are in this community,” Wess Philome of One Fargo said.

Members of One Fargo and Black Lives Matter said these messages oftentimes exist on the Facebook pages of various local news media outlets.

"To see and read those comments, I was in tears. I was in tears,” Faith DIxon of the Fargo chapter of Black Lives Matter said.

“Some of them just said just burn them all. That’s so sad,” Anyiwei Maciek, a member of One Fargo, said.

Some of that harassment has translated into physical threats, which can lead to criminal charges.

On a June 5 rally, One Fargo reminded local media outlets of their role in keeping cyberspace friendly and clean.

Valley News Live Vice President and General Manager Ike Walker said that threats and hate have no place on our social media sites.

“The station works to remove posts and users that violate policies,” Walker said.