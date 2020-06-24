VNL Investigates: Part 2 of our look into a deadly hit-and-run in Pembina County

Pembina County deputies showed up to the front doorstep of 40-year-old Matthew Hilton on the morning of May 22 of 2019.

In a 32 minute long bodycam video Valley News Live obtained exclusively, deputies are heard chatting with Hilton.

“She's the love of my life. She's my girl,” Hilton said.

Halfway through the video, deputies announced Hilton is being arrested for terrorizing.

“On you having a gun in the middle of the road. I am going to place you under arrest for terrorizing,” a deputy said.

“Come on,” Hilton responded.

A few hours before his arrest, Hilton’s girlfriend Kammi Leland, 44, was killed outside his house near Drayton.

In part one of our report that aired Tuesday, we spoke with Leland’s family who said the driver that killed her should’ve been charged.

Leland was struck by the 21-year-old driver of a 1998 BMW.

“Somebody just hit my girlfriend. Why are you arresting me?” Hilton told deputies after they placed him in handcuffs.

“Because you were out there with a firearm that's why,” a deputy said.

“I was protecting my property,” Hilton responded.

According to court documents, Hilton was standing along the road with a rifle to scare off people doing doughnuts and burnouts.

Highway troopers said the oncoming driver freaked out, swerved, and hit Leland. He kept driving until his passenger called 911.

“There was a guy standing on the road with a gun and we panicked. And all of a sudden we hit him,” the passenger told dispatch.

We obtained 911 audio recordings of that night. They showed Hilton called dispatch three times before Leland’s death to complain of vehicles speeding and doing burnouts. Law enforcement didn’t respond.

“People come in my yard and raise hell and I call you guys for help, and I get f****** going to jail. Because I stood there with a gun?” Hilton told deputies.

Hilton brought this fact up to investigators during a jailhouse interview.

“All of a sudden a black car drove by and they were driving around slowly. And they keep speeding up and spitting rocks all over,” he said.

Authorities determined at the scene the driver and passenger didn’t appear intoxicated. A field sobriety test wasn’t done.

Both denied drinking or using drugs, although the driver admitted to having a six pack of beer in his trunk that wasn’t purchased on that night, according to law enforcement records.

A North Dakota highway trooper found three beers.

Both were coming from a bar in Drayton and a receipt obtained by deputies indicated they didn’t purchase alcohol.

A day after the incident, the driver told a highway trooper he took a voluntary urine chemical test, according to records.

“I've already had 20 nightmares trying to fall asleep about this,” Hilton told investigators. He ended up dying by suicide a few months after the manslaughter charge.

We reached out to the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office for this story and never received a response.

A parent of one of the men inside the BMW contacted us but refused speaking on the record.

No one has been charged at this time in Kammi Leland’s death.

In a related matter, if you need someone to talk to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.