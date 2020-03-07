VIDEO: Wild Okla. police chase turns into heroic rescue

ENID, Okla. (KOCO/CNN) - Two teenagers were treated for injuries after they allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in Oklahoma.

When the girls flipped their car and it started burning, their pursuers became rescuers.

Bodycam footage shows the dramatic chase and rescue.

An officer jumps out of his car, rushing to the vehicle he was chasing only seconds earlier. He hops on top of it and breaks the windows to get to the possibly injured suspects inside.

The two fleeing teenage suspects hit a concrete barrier as they tried to escape.

In that moment, it was unclear if they were armed, okay or even alive.

The officers used themselves as tools to reach them, lowering themselves inside to get the teens as the car burned.

All lives hung in the balance. Finally, they pulled both girls out.

The stakes were high, but the officers were determined to get them to safety.

Their shift commander said changing from pursuit to rescue mode is a difficult task, especially putting their own lives at risk.

"They still have to be safe because they don’t know who’s in there, so, once they’ve cleared the scene, they were able to make sure nobody had any weapons pointed at them,” said Lt. Eric Holzclaw with the Enid Police Department..

Both teens were taken to the hospital and none of the officers had serious injuries.

There’s no word on why the suspects were running from police.

