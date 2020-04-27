Using music to deal with the coronavirus lockdown

Kristi and Matt Witherite say they, like many others, have fallen into a routine during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Basically a lot of TV," said Matt. "Too much TV!" added Kristi.

They wanted to break up the monotony by doing something different. It all started with an idea.

“We should write a song!" said Matt. "And I said okay and we just sat down, well we were already sitting, and got a pen and paper and just started jotting words down.”

3 hours and countless laughs later, they came up with 'The Coronavirus Song'.

The song begins with, “It's coronavirus. It's what they say on the news. This staying at home really gives us the blues."

“We kind of forgot about everything going around us for a moment. And it’s kinda why we sent it to her mom and her sister is to give them that same experience," said Matt.

"We were smiling we were laughing. We were laughing," added Kristi. "It was a laugh-fest”

Dr. Renae Reinardy is a licensed clinical psychologist at the Lakeside Center for Behavioral Change in Fargo. She explained that people tend to turn to music when dealing with hardships.

“It’s really important to understand what heals our soul and music is definitely one of those ways that we can work through our stress and feel connected with other people," explained Dr. Reinardy.

Dr. Reinardy said during this time when we are dealing with unprecedented stressors, doing something challenging and creative like writing a song, can do more than just bring a smile to your face.

“It’s important to understand not only are you feeling better emotionally but there are many things happening on a physiological level to allow our body to switch out of that fight or flight mode, that tension mode, into a much more relaxes state," Dr. Reinardy said. "This allows us to be more creative, allows us to relax, allows us to sleep, allows us to make better decisions.”

She adds you shouldn't put too much pressure on yourself. You don't have to make a family music video.

“But to be able to look at what's right for your family and find things that do allow us to grow a little more during this time,” said Dr. Reinardy.

The Witherites said they are happy their song was able to bring joy to so many people.

“It helped make my mom laugh who I can't really go sit on the couch with and love on as much as I'd like to right now," said Kristi.

Dr. Reinardy said drawing chalk on the sidewalk and enjoying the nice weather outside are also other ways that you can stay inspired.