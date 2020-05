A North Dakota man is dead after rolling his car on County Rd 47 near Bottineau early Friday morning.

It happened at 3 a.m. Troopers say 35-year-old Steven Kornkven of Upham was headed north when he lost control of his vehicle.

Troopers say Kornkven rolled his vehicle and was ejected into a ditch on the west side.

Kornkven was pronounced dead on the scene upon troopers arrival.

The crash is under investigation.