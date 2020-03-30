Updated North Dakota COVID-19 numbers: 11 new cases, 1 new death

The North Dakota Department of Health released updated COVID-19 testing numbers for the state.

There have been 11 new confirmed cases since Sunday, and a new death contributed to the illness.

The patient who died was a woman in her 80s from McHenry County.

She had underlying health conditions and got the illness through community spread, meaning that the source of the infection is unknown.

In the new positive cases, four are from Cass County.

Two of them, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, have a history of travel while the other two, both women in their 20s are under investigation.

There are also two cases reported in Grand Forks County, a man and woman in their 30s.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 109.

There have also been two deaths now contributed to the illness.