Updated Coronavirus testing numbers

The North Dakota Department of Health released their updated testing numbers for COVID-19 between 3pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

171 more people were tested in that time, and three of those results came back positive.

The new confirmed cases include a man in his 30s from Morton County, a man in his 50s from Foster County, and a man in his 60s from Ramsey County.

One of those men is being hospitalized for the illness.

In total, North Dakota has tested 1,773 people for the disease and 39 people have tested positive thus far.