Updated COVID-19 test results in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health has released their updated COVID-19 numbers for March 24th.

48 new tests were taken in the past 24 hours, which resulted in two positive results.

One of the new individuals to test positive is a man in his 20s from Dunn County and the other is a woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Both have a history of travel and neither of them will be hospitalized.

In total, 1,488 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19 and 34 have tested positive.

The majority of the positive cases are in Burleigh County.