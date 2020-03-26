Updated COVID-19 numbers for North Dakota

New data from the North Dakota Department of health on the Coronavirus pandemic now shows that the number of infected people in the state is over 50.

Since 3pm on Wednesday, there have been seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

These new positive tests include a woman in her 80s from McHenry County, a woman in her 20s from Stark County, a child under 10 from MacIntosh county and four people from Burleigh County.

The Burleigh County cases include two woman in their 20s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 30s.

Two of these new cases are being hospitalized for the illness.

In total there are 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and 2,091 people have been tested.

Updated numbers will be released by the Department of Health this afternoon.