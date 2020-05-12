Update on when Fargo Park playgrounds could reopen

News release from Fargo Park Board:

At the monthly meeting of the Park Board of Commissioners, the Fargo Park District reviewed the closure of playgrounds and play structures previously closed amid heightened concerns surrounding the potential risk of COVID-19.

The Fargo Park District Park Board gave staff the direction to work in coordination with Fargo Public Schools, West Fargo Public Schools and West Fargo Park District to open playgrounds and play structures in collaboration no earlier than May 21, 2020.

Parks, trails, and green spaces that provide adequate room for physical distancing remain open for the public to use in responsible ways that protect public health and safety. Remaining Fargo Parks facilities, programs and amenities will reopen in phases in accordance with guidance from health officials.

Fargo Parks continues to monitor the situation, work with state and local health officials and will follow recommended guidelines as they become available. All previous COVID-19 announcements are posted at FargoParks.com.

