Update: Missing Teen and her baby found safe

Update: The Fargo Police department has informed us that Sabina Tamang and her baby have been found and are safe.

ORIGINAL:

The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old and her 1 1/2-year-old baby.

The post by Fargo Police says that Sabina Tamang was last seen yesterday around 5pm.

They say that she has no money, formula, or diapers.

Sabina is described as 5’2” and about 160 lbs.

She is a Nepalese Asian Female with Black Eyes and Black/Gold hair.

If you have any information please call your local law enforcement or Dispatch at 701.451.7660.