Update: Walz self-quarantines; wrestles with shelter-in-place order

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has quarantined himself after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

While the governor says he's not prepared yet to order residents to shelter in place, he says he might very soon.

He says he feels fine but that he will manage the state's effort to fight the pandemic from his home.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband is hospitalized in Virginia with the coronavirus, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says her brother died in Tennessee of the disease.

Minnesota's confirmed case count shot up to 235 Monday, up 66 from Sunday.